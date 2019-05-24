Arsenal could let Laurent Koscielny go this summer – but know who they want to replace him

According to French journalist Matt Spiro, the 33-year-old Koscielny would like to play on for two or three more seasons but the Gunners are yet to offer him fresh terms.

Koscielny only has a year left on his contract with the club he joined from Lorient in 2010.

The former France international has only been fit enough to start 23 matches for Unai Emery this term, having eventually made his first Premier League appearance of the season in mid-December.

Bayer Leverkusen, Milan, Monaco and Rennes are all said to be keen on recruiting the experienced stopper this summer.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are hopeful of landing Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti after a difficult campaign for the 2018 World Cup winner in Catalonia.

Reports suggest that the 25-year-old could be available for €60m as Barça look to free up funds for other reinforcements, with Umtiti behind Gerard Pique and compatriot Clement Lenglet in the pecking order.

The Gunners’ ability to sign him, however, could depend on whether they qualify for next season’s Champions League with victory over Chelsea in the Europa League final next Wednesday.

