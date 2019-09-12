Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos claims he's "never seen anything like" this Liverpool team

Ceballos has made a positive impact at Arsenal already this season, and says that he is feeling the love from his new fan base.

"I am really keen to show what I can do. I'm loving the city, I'm loving the Premier League and I'm loving Arsenal," he told the Daily Mail.

"It's much easier for a player to adapt in England because of the way the supporters make you feel."

However, Ceballos knows the level of difficulty in the Premier League is high.

The 23-year-old revealed his admiration for Liverpool and their intense pressing.

"I had never seen anything like it," he said.

"I've not seen up until now a team that plays better, that presses better. That game had quite an impact on me.

"They suck the air out of you. You spend so much time defending and when you want to catch your breath and get on the ball for a bit, they've taken it from you again.

"I think Jurgen [Klopp] now has the team he first had in mind when he started four years ago."

But Ceballos believes that Arsenal can emulate Liverpool's rise to prominence in years to come.

"In a few years Arsenal can be one of the top 10 sides in the world able to compete for everything."

