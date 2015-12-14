Arsenal to face Barcelona in Champions League last 16

Holders Barcelona will face Arsenal in the last 16 of the Champions League after Monday's draw in Nyon.

Arsene Wenger's side sealed their place in the first knockout round with a 3-0 win over Olympiacos in their final group game but have been handed the daunting task of taking on Luis Enrique's side.

Chelsea have been handed a repeat of last season's tie with French champions Paris Saint-Germain, who knocked out Jose Mourinho's side on away goals in 2014-15.

Real Madrid will face Roma, who scraped into the last 16 behind Barcelona by virtue of their superior head-to-head record against Bayer Leverkusen.

Serie A champions Juventus, beaten finalists last season, will meet Pep Guardiola's Bayern Munich, while Manchester City face Dynamo Kiev.

Wolfsburg, who beat Manchester United on the matchday six to top their group, have been drawn against Belgian champions Gent, while Benfica will face Russian champions Zenit and 2014 finalists Atletico Madrid meet PSV.

The group winners will be away in the round-of-16 first legs on February 16/17 and 23/24 and at home in the return matches on March 8/9 and 15/16.