Arsenal have rediscovered 'lost mentality' under Mikel Arteta, says Cesc Fabregas
Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas has hailed manager Mikel Arteta for bringing back a winning mentality to the Gunners
Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas has heaped praise on Mikel Arteta, saying that the Gunners manager has brought back a 'lost mentality' to the north London club.
Arsenal have lost just one match in the Premier League this season and have won 10 and drawn two of their last 12 fixtures in the competiton.
The Gunners saw their lead at the top cut to two points by Manchester City on Sunday, but have two games in hand over the champions – including today's match against Mancester United at the Emirates Stadium.
Speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports ahead of that match, Fabregas said: "I think Mikel [Arteta] has brought back this mentality that was lost for a few years.
"I think [Arsenal versus United] is a vital game, especially for Arsenal. If they can get a win, I think it would be massive for their confidence. To get back to winning ways in the Premier League after 19 years, I think it would be incredible.
"And for United, you know what it's [like] when they come here. It's a massive game for them, they always want to win [since] the old days. It will be great to see where the expectations are but Mikel will go for the win, I'm sure about that."
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
