Arsenal a 'joy to watch', says injured Wilshere

The England international has been absent since November with an ankle injury meaning he has missed a run of eight consecutive Premier League victories.

Arsene Wenger's men have subsequently closed the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea, who have a game in hand, to seven points with the rivals set to meet at the Emirates Stadium on April 26.

Wilshere, who has been stepping up his rehabilitation in recent weeks and played in an under-21s game on Tuesday, has enjoyed what he has witnessed.

"Not just over the last season, I think it's over the last few years [that we have made progress]," he told Arsenal's official website.

"We lost a lot of players from when I started in the first team, a lot of people said Arsenal would never come back but we didn't listen to them.

"We kept going, added real quality, world-class players to the squad and the main thing here is the team ethic.

"You can see that we have a great atmosphere around, everyone wants to work for one another and we go into every game knowing we can create chances if we stay strong defensively.

"I remember when I got my first injury and it was the year when Cesc [Fabregas] left. We struggled that year at the start and it was tough to watch.

"It has been totally different this year - they have been playing great football and it has been a joy to watch."