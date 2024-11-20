Arsenal legend rules out return over 'sensitive fans' amid sporting director search

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has seen his side lose ground in the Premier League title race already

A former Arsenal player has ruled out a potential return to the Emirates in any capacity.

Having spent eight years with the club as a player, his exit to another Premier League side caused wholesale controversy with the now 41-year-old burning his bridges. Now in his early years as a manager, talk of a potential reunion with the Gunners has heightened in recent weeks.

Arsenal are also of course searching for a new sporting director, with Edu Gaspar having left the club to begin his period of gardening leave. Per Mertesacker and Tomas Rosicky have been mooted as potential candidates.

Robin van Persie rules out a return to Arsenal in any capacity in the future

Robin van Persie is currently in charge of Dutch side SC Heerenveen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Robin van Persie is often a player who divides opinion at the Emirates, with his move to Manchester United back in 2012 sealing his fate somewhat.

A prolific goalscorer for the Gunners, Van Persie moved to Old Trafford in a bid to win more silverware and did so by helping the Red Devils to the Premier League title during the 2012-13 season.

Robin van Persie in action for Manchester United against his former club Arsenal in 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I don’t expect to work at Arsenal. I think that door is closed,” he said in an interview with Sportcast.

“Because of my switch to Manchester United, that is my assessment. You never know in football, but that is my assessment.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“It is still sensitive for them, not for me. It is especially sensitive for the Arsenal fans. I have learned that planning so far ahead makes no sense at all. I don’t want that either.

“I mainly live in the here and now. I really enjoy it here and I am very proud to be the coach of SC Heerenveen. I feel very welcome within the club and among the fans. I also think that is important that you feel welcome.”

In FourFourTwo's view, it is probably best that Van Persie avoids Arsenal given his move to Manchester United, after all, he did get what he wanted by winning the Premier League after years of hurt at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta's side are back in Premier League action on Saturday, as they take on Nottingham Forest.