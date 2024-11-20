Arsenal legend rules out return over 'sensitive fans' amid sporting director search
A former Arsenal player has ruled out a potential return to the Emirates in any capacity.
Having spent eight years with the club as a player, his exit to another Premier League side caused wholesale controversy with the now 41-year-old burning his bridges. Now in his early years as a manager, talk of a potential reunion with the Gunners has heightened in recent weeks.
Arsenal are also of course searching for a new sporting director, with Edu Gaspar having left the club to begin his period of gardening leave. Per Mertesacker and Tomas Rosicky have been mooted as potential candidates.
Robin van Persie rules out a return to Arsenal in any capacity in the future
Robin van Persie is often a player who divides opinion at the Emirates, with his move to Manchester United back in 2012 sealing his fate somewhat.
A prolific goalscorer for the Gunners, Van Persie moved to Old Trafford in a bid to win more silverware and did so by helping the Red Devils to the Premier League title during the 2012-13 season.
“I don’t expect to work at Arsenal. I think that door is closed,” he said in an interview with Sportcast.
“Because of my switch to Manchester United, that is my assessment. You never know in football, but that is my assessment.
“It is still sensitive for them, not for me. It is especially sensitive for the Arsenal fans. I have learned that planning so far ahead makes no sense at all. I don’t want that either.
“I mainly live in the here and now. I really enjoy it here and I am very proud to be the coach of SC Heerenveen. I feel very welcome within the club and among the fans. I also think that is important that you feel welcome.”
In FourFourTwo's view, it is probably best that Van Persie avoids Arsenal given his move to Manchester United, after all, he did get what he wanted by winning the Premier League after years of hurt at Arsenal.
Mikel Arteta's side are back in Premier League action on Saturday, as they take on Nottingham Forest.
