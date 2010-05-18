Arsenal linked with move for Asamoah

The Ghanaian has attracted attention from a number of top European clubs during his time at Udinese, who he signed for in 2009 after a year's loan from Swiss side AC Bellinzona.

The Gunners' London rivals Chelsea are also believed to be interested in the 21-year-old, meaning it could be a straight battle between the near-neighbours to decide who snares the playmaker.

Asamoah has been compared to the Spanish pair Xabi Alonso and Xavi in his style of play, so would be a useful addition for either the Gunners or the Blues, who will look to strengthen this summer.

According to his agent, the Ghanaian international is on Arsene Wenger's radar, but a deal is still some way off.

“No, he is not close to a deal. He has four years left on his contract with Udinese. There is interest from Arsenal, but that is all, we will see,” he told Sport.co.uk

The player himself, meanwhile, has spoken of his pride at being at being linked with the Emirates Stadium and Stamford Bridge sides.

“I am an Udinese player. My ambition is to be in the team, week in, week out. To be linked to Arsenal and Chelsea is a good thing but I’ve never been approached by those teams," he told the Ghanaian FA's website.

“If they are following me that is good and it means I am doing well.”

With Arsenal skipper Cesc Fabregas being heavily linked with a return to Barcelona, Asamoah could arrive - along with Barca enforcer Yaya Toure - in North London to help fill the void.

By Owen Edwards

