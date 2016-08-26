Arsenal loan Asano to Stuttgart

Arsenal have announced that Takuma Asano has joined Stuttgart on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old signed for the Gunners from Sanfrecce Hiroshima before joining up with the Japan squad for the Olympics, where he scored twice in three appearances.

Asano was expected to rejoin Arsene Wenger's squad, but has now agreed to a temporary switch to the Bundesliga.

"Takuma Asano will join German side VfB Stuttgart on loan for the season," Arsenal confirmed via their official website. "We would like to wish Takuma well for his season in Stuttgart.

"The deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes."

Transfer perfekt! Takuma kommt auf Leihbasis von zum Stuttgart. August 26, 2016

Speaking to Stuttgart's official website, Asano said: "I'm looking forward to the task at hand at Stuttgart. Many Japanese players have developed in the Bundesliga and had good experiences, particularly at VFB.

"I want to bring my qualities here and help the team to achieve its goals."