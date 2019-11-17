Agent of Arsenal's Lucas Torreira says 'change of role does not make him happy'

Torreira joined Arsenal in 2018 from Sampdoria for just over £25m and was welcomed by Arsenal fans yearning for a combative midfielder.

His impressive display at the 2018 World Cup further confirmed his promise in a defensive capacity.

Torreira initially appeared to fit the bill for the Gunners, adding some much-needed bite in the middle of the park.

However, this season head coach Unai Emery has been deploying the 23-year-old in a different role.

Torreira has found himself higher up the pitch, as more of a box-to-box midfielder.

The Uruguayan's agent Pablo Bentancur has told of his client's dissatisfaction with the role.

"Torreira is doing well at Arsenal, even if the change of role does not make him happy, but it must be said that this year the whole team is not going well," he told Radio Marteof (via Calciomercato).

"I don't know how things are, but I think Arsenal wants to keep him... In the new role, he is not at ease but we respect the coach's decisions, then we'll see what happens."

Bentancur also told of Torreira's desire to join Napoli and why it didn't work out before he joined Arsenal.

"It is true, Napoli wanted him, but there was economic distance with Arsenal's offer," he said.

"Ancelotti personally tried to take him to Naples and if the negotiation with Arsenal had been missed, he would have come to Naples, I had promised him, but Arsenal was also a choice for football more similar to him, Torreira together with Arsenal chose English football.

"Future destination? In football, everything can happen."

Torreira also apparently dreams of ending his playing days in Buenos Aries with Boca Juniors.

"Torreira was upset when the passage to Naples jumped. Why? Because it is Uruguayan," Bentancur revealed.

"To tell you, he wants to end his career at Boca and Napoli is an environment very similar to that of Boca."

