Lucas Torreria set for talks as he contemplates his future at Arsenal - report

Torreira joined Arsenal in 2018 from Serie A outfit Sampdoria after an impressive showing for Uruguay at the World Cup that summer.

He was signed for just over £25m and was welcomed by Arsenal fans yearning for a combative midfielder.

Torreira initially appeared to fit the bill for the Gunners, adding some much-needed bite in the middle of the park.

However, this season head coach Unai Emery has preferred other midfield options over the 23-year-old.

It's only since Granit Xhaka was infamously booed off the Emirates pitch and stripped of the captaincy that Torreria has returned to the starting line-up.

He's only managed 275 minutes of playing time for Arsenal in the Premier League this season.

And, according to Tutto Sport (via Inside Futbol), Torreira has been dissatisfied with his role at the club thus far.

The Uruguayan will reportedly sit down for talks with Arsenal next week, in which his future will be discussed.

Torreira was linked with a move away from North London in January when he was heavily linked with a move to AC Milan.

Milan were rumoured to have had bids rejected by Arsenal, who were adamant they wanted to keep the midfielder.

At the time, it was thought that one of the reasons behind such rumours was the players' unhappiness as he struggled to settle in England.

Now it's suggested that Torreria's situation could mean that he is sounding out other options with a view to a January transfer.

Whether the uncertainty surrounding Unai Emery's position as Arsenal's head coach has any bearing on Torreira's future remains unclear.

