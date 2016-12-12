Arsenal maintain tally of four players in Best 100

For the third year in a row, Alexis Sanchez leads the way for the Londoners. Placed at number 34 in 2014 and 11th last year, the Chilean is ranked number 17 this time.

After scoring 16 Premier League goals and assisting eight more in 2014/15, Sanchez posted 13 goals and four assists last term, on top of helping his country secure a second Copa America final win against Argentina in as many years.

And the former Udinese and Barcelona man's impressive hat-trick recently at West Ham has already taken his tally this season to 11 goals in just 14 Premier League games.

“He comes out early to training,” Alex Iwobi told FFT. “Everyone’s walking out but he comes running out, and when the coach is talking, he’s there doing press-ups.”

@alexiwobi on @Alexis_Sanchez: "When the coach is talking, sometimes he's just doing press ups..." #Arsenal#FFT100pic.twitter.com/z6N0HBtcqU

— FourFourTwo (@FourFourTwo) December 1, 2016

Mesut Ozil climbs four places from 2015 and creeps back into the overall top 20, after setting up 19 Premier League goals for his Gunners team-mates last season.

Santi Cazorla falls 28 places but retains a spot among the game’s elite group, while Petr Cech also gets the nod after winning his fourth Premier League Golden Glove last term – keeping 16 top-flight clean sheets to add to his overall tally of 182.

FOURFOURTWO’S BEST 100 FOOTBALL PLAYERS IN THE WORLD 2016