Restaurant owner says she "could die for" Mesut Ozil following attack on Arsenal players

Ozil and Kolasinac were attacked by moped robbers on Thursday afternoon.

Kolasinac has recieved widespread praise for his efforts in fighting off the armed attackers with his bare hands.

Ozil ran into his favourite restaurant in Golders Green in an attempt to get his wife and himself to safety.

Yagmur Cicek, who owns Likya, has since spoken to Turkish media outlet NTV to express her love and loyalty to her friend.

“The incident started away from our restaurant," she said. "At first, the armed gang attacked the car with stones. Ozil immediately called us to call the police. We did just that.

"After that, they came to our restaurant for protection. Ozil was very relaxed and his wife was a little bit scared. I feel sorry for her."

Cicek added just how far deep her devotion for the Arsenal star runs.

"I’ve known Mesut for quite a good amount of time," she said. "I really love him, he’s a great boy. He is like my child. I could do anything for him.

“I could even die for him because I love Mesut so much. Him and his wife are very good people, we are like a family.

"The other guy, Sead, I also know him very well. He is very brave, very respectful.”

Both the Arsenal players were understood to be unharmed and training as normal today.

