Arsenal targeting Premier League flop as alternative to Alexander Isak: report

By published

Arsenal want to bring back a striker who failed to cut in the Premier League as Alexander Isak moves out of reach

GIRONA, SPAIN- JANUARY 28: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks during the UEFA Champions League 202/25 press conference at Estadi Montilivi on January 28, 2025 in Girona, Spain. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking at bringing a new striker to the club in the summer, but it's becoming increasingly unlikely that No.9 will be Alexander Isak.

After winning Newcastle's first trophy in 70 years on Sunday, Isak looks set to stay at St. James' Park as the Magpies target more silverware in the coming years.

Reports had previously suggested that Arsenal remained the most-interested side in signing the Swede in the summer, but they've started turning their attentions elsewhere.

Arsenal turn attention away from Alexander Isak

Arsenal target Alexander Isak

Isak no longer looks like a realistic Arsenal target (Image credit: Future)

With Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus not prolific enough in front of goal, Mikel Arteta wants to bring a true striker to the Emirates in order to close the gap to the top of the Premier League.

That might not be in the form of a proven Premier League goalscorer, however, with the Arsenal boss and hierarchy looking at bringing a player who flopped in the English top flight back.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Kai Havertz of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Emirates Stadium on August 31, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal want a new striker in place of Havertz (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Italian publication Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal are interested in bring Moise Kean back to the Premier League as an alternative to signing Alexander Isak in the summer.

The report suggests that Kean has a €52m release clause, but while he still has four years remaining on his current contract Transfermarkt values him at €30m.

Everton paid €30m to sign Kean from Juventus in 2019, but the Italian striker made just 39 appearances during his time at the club, scoring four goals. PSG took him on loan for the 2020/21 season, before Juventus agreed a two-year loan with an obligation to buy for €31m in 2023.

failed to impress at the Allianz Stadium last term, with the striker failing to register a single goal in his 20 appearances. Juventus subsequently sold him to Fiorentina at the begining of the current campaign, which has helped revitalise Kean's career - in 34 apperances he has managed 20 goals and sits second behind Mateo Retegui in the Serie A top scorers charts.

Arsenal target Moise Kean participates in the Italian Serie A Enilive football match between Fiorentina and Juventus in Florence, Italy, on March 16, 2025, at the stadium Artemio Franchi. (Photo by Paolo Giuliani/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Kean has been on fire in Serie A this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal face a battle for the 25-year-old's signature this summer, however, with the report suggesting that Newcastle and Tottenham are both interested in the forward, while West Ham have already made contact over a proposed deal.

In FourFourTwo's view, it is probably too much of a risk paying top money for a striker that has largely failed up until this season. There's a reason Juventus didn't want to keep him, while Kean struggled in the Premier League when he played for Everton. Focusing their efforts elsewhere looks a better bet at this moment in time.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

More about stories
Mesut Ozil of Germany during Euro 2016

'We have agreed not to invite Mesut due to his recent actions' Ex Arsenal and Real Madrid star Mesut Ozil banned from former club due to right-wing tattoo
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Dan Burn of Newcastle United (33) celebrates with teammates after scoring Newcastle&#039;s opening goal during the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Newcastle United star urged to retire following League Cup whirlwind
England manager Thomas Tuchel speaks at a press conference, March 2025

What to look out for as Thomas Tuchel's England tenure gets underway with Albania clash
See more latest
Most Popular
Mesut Ozil of Germany during Euro 2016
'We have agreed not to invite Mesut due to his recent actions' Ex Arsenal and Real Madrid star Mesut Ozil banned from former club due to right-wing tattoo
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Dan Burn of Newcastle United (33) celebrates with teammates after scoring Newcastle&#039;s opening goal during the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)
Newcastle United star urged to retire following League Cup whirlwind
Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool F.C. during the Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 8, 2025 in London, England
Liverpool report: Virgil van Dijk 'feels his time is up' at Anfield
'We lost the first league game of the season, then drew with Racing Santander. Spontaneously, I decided to go to Pep's office to reassure him. “Don’t worry,” I told him, “everything will be fine"': Andres Iniesta opens up his early Guardiola pep talk
Zirkzee and Hojlund have a combined five Premier League goals this season
Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund given shock exit route: report
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - NOVEMBER 04: Neymar of Al-Hilal reacts after an injury during the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Hilal and Esteghlal at Kingdom Arena on November 04, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images) Cristiano Ronaldo
'We would have liked Neymar to have played more, but that's football - it was a serious injury at the start of his contract, and that can happen to anyone': Saudi Pro League official speaks out on Brazilian's time at Al-Hilal
Kevin De Bruyne of Man City in action during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Ipswich Town FC at Etihad Stadium on August 24, 2024 in Manchester, England.
Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne to move to MLS this summer: report
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been lambasted for failing to sign a striker in January
Arsenal star set to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia as part of monster deal: report
Ian Wright, football pundit and former footballer looks on before the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford on February 7, 2025 in Manchester, England.
Ian Wright slams pitch as 'f*****g disgrace' for Arsenal vs Real Madrid
ATLANTA, GA MARCH 16: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami reacts during the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United FC on March 16th, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Barcelona
Lionel Messi return to Barcelona being 'slowly prepared', with Blaugrana setting clear date for permanent deal: report