Arsenal targeting Premier League flop as alternative to Alexander Isak: report

Arsenal are looking at bringing a new striker to the club in the summer, but it's becoming increasingly unlikely that No.9 will be Alexander Isak.

After winning Newcastle's first trophy in 70 years on Sunday, Isak looks set to stay at St. James' Park as the Magpies target more silverware in the coming years.

Reports had previously suggested that Arsenal remained the most-interested side in signing the Swede in the summer, but they've started turning their attentions elsewhere.

Arsenal turn attention away from Alexander Isak

With Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus not prolific enough in front of goal, Mikel Arteta wants to bring a true striker to the Emirates in order to close the gap to the top of the Premier League.

That might not be in the form of a proven Premier League goalscorer, however, with the Arsenal boss and hierarchy looking at bringing a player who flopped in the English top flight back.

According to Italian publication Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal are interested in bring Moise Kean back to the Premier League as an alternative to signing Alexander Isak in the summer.

The report suggests that Kean has a €52m release clause, but while he still has four years remaining on his current contract Transfermarkt values him at €30m.

Everton paid €30m to sign Kean from Juventus in 2019, but the Italian striker made just 39 appearances during his time at the club, scoring four goals. PSG took him on loan for the 2020/21 season, before Juventus agreed a two-year loan with an obligation to buy for €31m in 2023.

failed to impress at the Allianz Stadium last term, with the striker failing to register a single goal in his 20 appearances. Juventus subsequently sold him to Fiorentina at the begining of the current campaign, which has helped revitalise Kean's career - in 34 apperances he has managed 20 goals and sits second behind Mateo Retegui in the Serie A top scorers charts.

Arsenal face a battle for the 25-year-old's signature this summer, however, with the report suggesting that Newcastle and Tottenham are both interested in the forward, while West Ham have already made contact over a proposed deal.

In FourFourTwo's view, it is probably too much of a risk paying top money for a striker that has largely failed up until this season. There's a reason Juventus didn't want to keep him, while Kean struggled in the Premier League when he played for Everton. Focusing their efforts elsewhere looks a better bet at this moment in time.