Arsenal played with handbrake on - Wenger

Arsene Wenger lamented his Arsenal side playing within themselves during Sunday's 0-0 draw with Premier League leaders Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.

The hosts were unable to break the deadlock and end Wenger's winless run in matches against Jose Mourinho.

Wenger was left frustrated by his side's toothless display as they struggled to muster clear-cut opportunities in the stalemate.

"I believe that we played with the handbrake on at times. We were conscious of being hit on the counter-attack and it was important not to lose," he told Sky Sports.

"We produced a performance that was requested. In the first half we played with the right intensity but we lacked the right decisions.

"In the second half our intensity dropped and it was too comfortable for Chelsea.

"Chelsea will be champions. We know that. It is impossible to lose it now."

Sunday's game also saw the return of Cesc Fabregas to the Emirates for the first time since his departure to Barcelona in 2011.

The Spaniard was booked for diving following a first-half tangle involving Santi Cazorla, with Wenger adding: "You don't have to be a certain type of player to try and win a penalty in a massive game."