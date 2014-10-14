Arsenal players 'devastated' for Ozil

Amid rumours linking Ozil to Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich, England international Wilshere said the players at the Emirates had felt the loss of the 25-year-old midfielder - who is expected to miss three months of football.

Wilshere said Ozil's love of the game will make an extended layoff hard to take.

"We are devastated for Mesut because he can play in that number 10, we have seen what he can do at number 10. We have players who can come in," Wilshere said.

"It's tough to take but it is part and parcel of football. I have had my fair few injuries. It is not a curse, it happens and you just have to deal with it.

"It will be hard for him [Ozil] because he likes football, he has never really had an injury before. He had a slight one last season.

"I am not even sure how long it is, I've not been back to the club. It will be difficult for him. But he is naturally quite a fit lad so he will be alright."

Wilshere said Ozil's injury will throw open chances in the middle of the park to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Theo Walcott - who returned to the training track on Monday after a nine-month layoff due to rupturing the ACL in his left knee.

"Ozil was playing on the left a bit so it probably won't change much in the centre," Wilshere said.

"Chambo will get a chance. Theo is coming back as well. Now it might give Theo or Chambo a chance."

Arsenal host Hull City on Saturday, in their return to Premier League action from the international break.