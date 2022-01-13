Arsenal report: Dusan Vlahovic move close, with Fiorentina owner vowing he won't be “screwed by players”

Arsenal are getting closer to signing Dusan Vlahovic, according to reports – and now Fiorentina's president has delivered an explosive interview suggesting the Serbian striker could be off soon.

Vlahovic has just 18 months remaining on his contract at the Italian club. The Gunners, meanwhile, are pushing hard to sign the Serbian striker this month as they step up their bid for Champions League football and reportedly have no problem in sorting the transfer fee with Fiorentina.

The sticking point lies with Vlahovic himself, who wants to remain in Florence at least until the end of the season, waiting for other offers to come in the summer. Fiorentina are said to be frustrated with this, however, since they'd rather sell the player while he can command the biggest fee possible.

The 21-year-old is not going to sign a contract extension with the Serie A outfit – and now owner Rocco Commisso has told the Financial Times that he won't be bullied by player power.

“The more I live here, with this crazy sport, the more I realise how screwed up it is,” Rocco said, adding he simply won't be “screwed by players”.

The FT interview claims that Fiorentina offered Vlahovic a salary worth €5m a season, more than any player in the club’s history. Arsenal were rumoured to be offering a £300,000-a-week contract for the forward but this has since been mooted.

Mikel Arteta has made a striker his no.1 priority this window, with short-term moves for a midfielder pencilled in, too. The north Londoners are thought to be bringing in Arthur Melo from Juventus in the coming days.

Dusan Vlahovic is valued at £63m on Transfermarkt.

