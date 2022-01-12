Arsenal report: Dusan Vlahovic makes big demand ahead of joining the Gunners
By Mark White published
Arsenal are still hopeful of signing Dusan Vlahovic this winter – but the Serbian superstar has one demand the Gunners can't quite meet
Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic has a demand for whoever signs him – which may hamper the Gunners in their bid to lure him this January.
That's according to Serie A journalist James Horncastle, who says the Fiorentina forward is insistent that the club he signs for can offer him Champions League football. Mikel Arteta's side have been out of the competition since 2017.
Arsenal currently lie fourth in the table – and though they have no problem in matching Fiorentina's asking price for the 21-year-old, the negotiations with Vlahovic himself are said to be proving trickier.
Vlahovic's representatives are said to be demanding £15m in fees, while other reports have suggested that such a marquee signing would cost the north Londoners £300,000 a week in wages.
"Arsenal have spoken 30 times with Fiorentina about Vlahovic," Horncastle told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast. "They know the price and they know what would make an acceptable framework to get it done.
"But the reality is he wants to be in the Champions League. He's an exceptional talent and has been so consistent.
"The reality for clubs that want him is they have to make a very compelling pitch to show they are on the up, heading into the Champions League and contending for silverware."
Arsenal will fancy their chances in qualifying for the Champions League with Vlahovic in tow but are pushing to complete this transfer now ahead of a busy summer. Manchester City, Tottenham and Newcastle are also said to be interested in the player.
More Arsenal news
TRANSFERS Report: Spurs win the race to sign Tariq Lamptey ahead of Arsenal
PREMIER LEAGUE Arsenal charged by FA following red card complaints in defeat to Man City
JANUARY WINDOW Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has an unlikely escape route as transfer window opens
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.