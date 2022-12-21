Arsenal report: Gunners and Atletico Madrid target Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has reportedly attracted interest from Arsenal and Atletico Madrid on the back of a superb World Cup.

The midfielder was one of the standout stars for his country as the Albiceleste were crowned world champions for the first time since 1986.

After starting on the bench for the opening defeat to Saudi Arabia, Mac Allister was drafted into Lionel Scaloni’s starting lineup and put in a string of eye-catching performances.

Mac Allister scored against Poland in the group stage and provided the assist for Argentina’s flowing second goal against France in the final.

According to a report in AS (opens in new tab), the 23-year-old’s performances have caught the eye of Atletico Madrid and Arsenal.

Both clubs are interested in the Brighton man, but other major European clubs could soon join the queue.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi was asked about his Mac Allister’s success in a press conference.

“It is fantastic news for us because we are Brighton," said the Italian.

"When there are other big teams who want our players, we have to be proud and we have to be happy. It's not a problem.

"A plan is made for January - now is December! They [owners and board] know my opinion and my idea. I have a clear idea in terms of which positions we need and which players we need to play in our style as well."

Mac Allister has five goals in 14 Premier League appearances to his name already this season.

Brighton are back in action away to Charlton in the League Cup on Wednesday, before resuming their Premier League campaign at Southampton on Boxing Day.

