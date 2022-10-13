Arsenal report: Gunners set to spend big in January and continue Premier League title challenge

Arsenal are prepared for a big January transfer window to keep up their title challenge and finish the season strongly.

The Gunners, perhaps surprisingly, find themselves top of the league after nine matches, having beaten the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool. Mikel Arteta's side were thought to be targeting top four this season but are now thought to be Manchester City's biggest challengers for the Premier League.

There were no incomings in January 2022, despite the north Londoners seeking a striker that month. Arteta waited until the summer, signing Gabriel Jesus – though some fans believed waiting cost them Champions League football.

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has been a revelation at the Emirates Stadium (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal won't be making that mistake again this season though, however, according to GiveMeSport (opens in new tab), with owner Stan Kroenke prepared to invest in winter buys to continue the title challenge.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke (opens in new tab) says that the Gunners have already laid plans to bring fresh faces in, despite spending upwards of £100 million in the summer.

“I think they are busy planning for the January transfer window as well where money will be available if Mikel Arteta wants to strengthen his squad,” O'Rourke claims.

“The Kroenkes have come in for a bit of stick in the past, but they are putting their money down and backing Mikel Arteta and, so far, it seems like things are paying off with the success Arsenal are having, especially on the recruitment front.”

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke is prepared to back the Gunners (Image credit: Getty)

On top of new signings, Arsenal want to extend the contracts of three key stars this season.

Gabriel Martinelli is demanding £200,000 a week according to the Mail (opens in new tab), Football Insider (opens in new tab) says Bukayo Saka is set to earn the same from his new deal, while William Saliba has confirmed (opens in new tab) he is in talks over extending his stay at the Emirates Stadium, too.

