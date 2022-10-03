Arsenal report: Gabriel Martinelli could make shock Chelsea switch

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli is on Chelsea's wishlist, following a blistering start to the season.

A key member of the Gunners' Brazilian core, Martinelli has nailed down the left-wing spot at the Emirates Stadium and scored three goals in his opening eight appearances alongside countryman and namesake, Gabriel Jesus.

The 21-year-old moved to north London in 2019 from Ituano, shortly after fellow Brazilian Edu Gaspar joined the club as a director. Edu is said to be extremely close with the forward, who has since gone on to be captained by Brazil's senior squad and has even won Olympic gold out in Tokyo with his nation.

Gabriel Martinelli receives the Arsenal player of the month award from Arsenal technical director, Edu. (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

According to the Mail (opens in new tab), Chelsea are not perturbed by the youngster's love of the club and are monitoring his situation at the Emirates Stadium.

Martinelli told FFT in 2020 that he wanted to become a club legend and signed an improved contract just a year into his first Arsenal deal. He is now said to be earning around £50,000 a week but has become a key star for Mikel Arteta since penning that contract.

Manchester City and Liverpool are both said to hold an interest in Martinelli, too, with Jurgen Klopp calling the Brazilian, "a talent of the century".

"He’s 18 years old, right? So our scouting department is all over the world and stuff like this, but I think Edu gets all the credit for that signing," the Reds boss claimed (opens in new tab). "He’s really unbelievable. So young, looks so mature already, is a proper threat. Yeah, he looks like a really decent player."

Jurgen Klopp is a noted fan of Arsenal star, Gabriel Martinelli (Image credit: Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Arsenal are likely to open contract talks for Martinelli alongside other key starlets William Saliba and Bukayo Saka, who are both due for improved deals.

Martinelli is valued at around £36 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

