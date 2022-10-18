Arsenal report: Gunners ready to strengthen two positions in January

Arsenal are reportedly considering moves for a midfielder and a winger during the January transfer window after their stunning start to the season.

The Gunners have flown out of the blocks this term and sit four points clear on top of the Premier League table after 10 rounds.

Mikel Arteta’s side have won nine of their 10 games so far, most recently a 1-0 victory at Leeds United, and Manchester City’s defeat to Liverpool on Sunday extended their surprise lead at the top.

Gabriel Jesus has made a strong start to life at Arsenal. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Summer signings like Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have bedded in nicely, but the north London club could soon be looking to invest further in the transfer market.

Fabrizio Romano told Caught Offside (opens in new tab) that Arsenal are ready to pounce if good deals become available in the winter window.

A new midfielder and winger are the priorities, and links with Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans remain strong after speculation of a move during the summer.

The Belgium international is out of contract next summer and could therefore be available for a reduced price in January, but Arsenal could wait to see if they can bring him in on a free transfer ahead of next season.

Tielemans has been strongly linked with Arsenal. (Image credit: Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

Arteta’s side have suffered just one league defeat so far, away to Manchester United, and have won the rest of their games, including a perfect three from three in the Europa League.

The Gunners narrowly missed out on the top four last season, finishing two points behind Tottenham in fifth, and will be aiming for a Champions League return at the very least this term.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli; the Gunners are said to have already made contact with the Italy international's camp. The club are also interested in Evan Ndicka in defence, while N'Golo Kante and Federico Valverde are targets, too.

Meanwhile, one man who could be heading for the Emirates Stadium exit door is Gabriel Martinelli: there's been talk of Chelsea making a shock swoop for the winger.

In other news, Aaron Ramsdale says that the Gunners have been motivated to succeed this season by the disappointment of missing out on Champions League qualification last term.