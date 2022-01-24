Arsenal report: Hopes of signing Dusan Vlahovic dashed, with Gunners now moving for Plan B

Arsenal are set to abandon plans to bring Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic to the club.

The Gunners have spent all of their efforts this January in trying to convince the 21-year-old to swap Florence for London but the Mirror now reports that time is running out to secure the superstar. With the Gunners looking lacklustre in a 0-0 draw with bottom club Burnley at the weekend, Mikel Arteta is now keen to move on to another target.

It looks like Swedish striker Alexander Isak is the back-up option for the north Londoners – though the Real Sociedad star has a £76m release clause.

Both players are similar in build and highlight a key weakness that Arsenal have had with both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. While both strikers have improved in their link-up play over the course of their Arsenal careers, both Isak and Vlahovic are tall, physical forwards potentially capable of bullying Premier League defenders.

While Isak doesn't boast the goal return that his Serbian counterpart does, however, that might not even be necessary. The Gunners have found goals from a variety of sources this season, with the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith and Bukayo Saka chipping in around Lacazette.

An upgrade on the Frenchman might just be a link-up player for Arteta's side, who can get the best out of the stars around him.

While Vlahovic is viewed as the far superior finisher and an expensive buy that the Gunners don't want to miss out on to a rival, Isak may be enough to guarantee top four, with the club hopeful of negotiating a lower fee than the release clause.

With Lacazette, Aubameyang and Eddie Nketiah all destined for the exit, Arsenal might have to bring in two strikers in the next two windows – regardless of who they chase this month.

More Arsenal news

TRANSFERS REPORT Dusan Vlahovic makes big demand ahead of joining the Gunners

PREMIER LEAGUE Arsenal charged by FA following red card complaints in defeat to Man City

JANUARY WINDOW Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has an unlikely escape route as transfer window opens