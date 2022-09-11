Arsenal report: Rising Bundesliga star Jonas Wind says Gunners move would be 'dream destination'

It's rare that footballers are publicly candid about their hopes to move to another club.

But Bundesliga forward Jonas Wind has openly admitted that he hopes to move to Arsenal.

The 23-year-old has said he's a big fan of the Gunners, and that north London would be a "dream destination" for him.

Wind has been at Wolfsburg for a year, netting five goals from 14 Bundesliga games in his first season.

In a recent interview, he said that the Premier League "is the best league in the world", and would relish the "exciting" opportunity to play there.

"If we look into the future, Arsenal would be a dream destination for me, as it has always been my favourite club," Wind told Bulinews.com.

"In general, I think the Premier League is the best league in the world, and it would be exciting to play there.

"But as I said, that's not what I'm focusing on at the moment. I'm doing well here in Wolfsburg, it's a good club for me, and the Bundesliga is a great league to play in."

Wind has scored five goals in 15 games for Denmark, and will expect to make the Denmark World Cup 2022 squad this winter.

Today's best deals on new Arsenal shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Subscribe to FourFourTwo now to receive our World Cup Preview – and get your first three issues for £3 (opens in new tab)