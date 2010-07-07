Arsenal set to sign Koscielny

The Gunners' boss, who is currently at the World Cup in South Africa working for French TV station TF1, confirmed an £8.5 million deal had been concluded in and off-air conversation with TV presenter David Astorga after watching Robin van Persie and his Dutch side book a place in Sunday's final.

Astorga confirmed the news via his Twitter account saying: "The transfer of Koscielny from Lorient to Arsenal will be announced tomorrow."

Lorient also announced on Tuesday that Koscielny's transfer would be confirmed within “hours or days,” with club director Serge Areguian claiming “administrative details” were responsible for the delay.

The 24-year-old's signing is sure to appease Arsenal fans who were getting twitchy over the lack of activity at Emirates Stadium so far this summer, with the Gunners severely depleted at the back with William Gallas having left the club and fellow stoppers Sol Campbell and Mikael Silvestre expected to follow suit.

Reports had suggested that Koscielny had already been training with Arsenal whilst he awaited the final details of his move to be ironed out.

It represents a rapid rise to fame for the Frenchman, who was plying his trade with Tours in the French second-tier this time last year.

