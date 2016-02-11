Arsenal set for US pre-season fixtures

Arsenal have announced plans to play two games in the United States as part of their pre-season schedule for the 2016-17 campaign.

The Gunners will take on the MLS All-Stars at the Avaya Stadium in San Jose on July 28, before facing Mexican side Chivas de Guadalajara at the StubHub Center in Los Angeles three days later.

And manager Arsene Wenger, whose side sit third in the Premier League, is thrilled by the prospect of playing in front of Arsenal's American fan base as part of their preparations for next season.

"Pre-season is a critically important time for us and we are delighted to be going to San Jose and Los Angeles to participate in the 2016 MLS All-Star game and to play Chivas," he told Arsenal's official website.

"We have tremendous support across America and enjoyed our visit to New York in the summer of 2014 when we played the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena.

"We look forward to giving our US fans the chance to see the team play live."

MLS commissioner Don Garber added in a statement: "We are pleased to welcome Arsenal, one of the most successful clubs in the world, to compete against the best of MLS.

"Our AT&T MLS All-Star Week has become a celebration for the North American soccer community, highlighted by two teams showcasing many of the world’s top players."

Arsenal are still challenging for honours on three fronts this season. They trail surprise leaders Leicester City by three points in the Premier League, while they play Hull City in the FA Cup fifth round and La Liga giants Barcelona in the Champions League last 16.