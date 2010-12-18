Arsenal snap up starlet Miyaichi

Miyaichi, 18, is due to compete in the forthcoming All Japan High School Soccer Tournament, where he is representing Chukyodai Chuyko High School, and will move to Emirates Stadium in the new year.

In August the youngster featured in Arsenal's 3-0 pre-season friendly win over non-league Boreham Wood, where he played alongside highly-rated young Gunners Benik Afobe and Thomas Cruise.

"I am delighted Ryo will be joining us in the New Year. He trialled with us in the summer and has raw ability which has attracted many clubs around the world," Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger told the club website on Saturday.

"I look forward to helping him fulfil his potential here at Arsenal."

Miyaichi won't be the first Japanese player to represent the Gunners, with Junichi Inamoto having played four matches for Arsene Wenger's side in the 2001/02 season.