Arsenal star Sanchez injured on Chile duty

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez will miss Chile's World Cup qualifier versus Colombia on Thursday due to injury.

Sanchez withdrew from training on Tuesday, with local media reports suggesting he sustained a calf problem.

The Chilean FA (ANFP) released a statement confirming a "low-grade muscle injury", but did not expand on the nature of his problem.

The 27-year-old will remain with Juan Antonio Pizzi's squad in an attempt to prove his fitness for next week's home match with Uruguay, but will not travel to Barranquilla.

"The medical department of the Chilean national team informs the player Alexis Sanchez has a low-grade muscle injury," the ANFP statement read.

"The athlete will stay in Santiago, under treatment and evaluation [ahead of] the meeting of Chile and Uruguay."

Chile are fifth in the CONMEBOL qualifying section, a point behind Colombia in the final automatic spot for Russia 2018.

Sanchez has been in fine form for Arsenal this season, scoring eight times in 15 games across all competitions.