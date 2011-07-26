Arsenal starlet Afobe nearing first team dream

The 18-year-old has travelled with the first-team squad to Germany where manager Arsene Wenger hopes to fine-tune his side ahead of the new Premier League season.

While on tour with the Gunners, Afobe made his first outing for the club in their friendly fixture with Cologne, making a cameo appearance as a substitute for Conor Henderson.

Afobe has been with the Gunners since the age of eight, rising through the ranks of the Hale End Academy and into the youth squads at Arsenal.

Speaking to Arsenal's official website, the striker said this fairytale ascension is something he has dreamt about since an early age and is cherishing the experience.

“Since I was six years old, my dream has always been to play for Arsenal’s first team and hopefully that dream can come true," he said.

“It is really good experience because it is my first time away with the first team. Hopefully I will get another chance.”

Afobe spent the majority of last season on loan at Huddersfield Town. He spoke of the confidence he gained from playing with older and more experienced players, while citing Jack Wilshere as an inspiration for all youth players at Arsenal.

“[My time with Huddersfield] helped me because it was the first time I was with a first team, it gave me confidence and it showed me that I can play with players who are much older than me.

“Jack Wilshere inspires not just me but all the youth players because he has shown it can be done. Hopefully there will be more players following in his footsteps.”

By Killian Woods