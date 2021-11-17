Arsenal: Theo Walcott says he thinks ex-Gunner wants a surprise return transfer

Arsenal old boy Theo Walcott says that he would love to see Aaron Ramsey back in the Premier League - and that his former teammate would want to return to the Gunners.

Walcott played with Ramsey at Arsenal from 2008 until he departed in January 2018 to go to Everton. The pair were both signed as teenagers and won three FA Cups at the club before moving on.

While Walcott went to Everton and then Southampton though, Ramsey moved to Serie A to join Juventus on a free transfer. With rumours surrounding the Welshman's return to the Premier League, Walcott says he would relish seeing his friend back in England - and that he thinks he knows where he'd like to go.

“It would be lovely for him to come back,“ Walcott said when asked about the rumours. “I feel like he would want to. Some part of me in my head is thinking he wants to come back to Arsenal.

“It’s one of those things, he’s at Juventus. He played very well for Wales last night. A lot of people have been on his back in Italy and I haven’t seen enough of it.

“But he’s a leader. He’s a workhorse. Still playing for his country and has all these caps. It would be great for him to come back to the Premier League.“

Ramsey left Arsenal after a new contract stalled and the club decided to cut costs on keeping him. Back then, Unai Emery managed the club and employed Raul Sanlehhi as Head of Football - but both have since left.

Arsenal now run things with Mikel Arteta as manager - a more hands-on role in transfers than Emery had as head coach - and with another ex-Arsenal midfielder Edu Gaspar in a directorial role in the background.

Arteta played alongside Ramsey in midfield for the Gunners, with some of the Welshman's best football coming alongside the now-manager in 2013/14. With Arsenal recently moving to a policy of signing younger players, it remains to be seen as to whether the former no.8 - who turns 31 on Boxing Day - will be too old a profile to fit the new direction of the club.

Ramsey made 369 appearances for Arsenal, scored 64 times and is the club's highest-ever scoring midfielder.