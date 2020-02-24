Arsenal ready to meet Thomas Partey release clause at Atletico Madrid

Arsenal are ready to activate Thomas Partey's £42m release clause at Atletico Madrid, reports Libertad Digital.

However, they would need to do that before Partey signs a new contract with Atleti. The midfielder is currently in negotiations with the club about an improved deal.

The renewal would include an increased salary for Partey and a higher release clause. So the Gunners would need to land the 26-year-old before then.

Yet Partey is keen to remain in Madrid, having spent his entire career with Atletico - minus two loan spells - and has played 175 games for them in all competitions.

"Atlético is my home, the club that gave everything, where I want to be," the Ghana international said.

"My agent is talking to the club about the renewal. I hope everything goes well."

Arsenal remain keen on signing Partey, though, and have told his representatives that if a new contract isn't agreed they're ready to pay his release clause.