Arsenal ready to meet Thomas Partey release clause at Atletico Madrid
By Tom Seymour
Arsenal are ready to meet Thomas Partey's release clause at Atletico Madrid to sign the midfielder this summer.
Arsenal are ready to activate Thomas Partey's £42m release clause at Atletico Madrid, reports Libertad Digital.
However, they would need to do that before Partey signs a new contract with Atleti. The midfielder is currently in negotiations with the club about an improved deal.
The renewal would include an increased salary for Partey and a higher release clause. So the Gunners would need to land the 26-year-old before then.
Yet Partey is keen to remain in Madrid, having spent his entire career with Atletico - minus two loan spells - and has played 175 games for them in all competitions.
"Atlético is my home, the club that gave everything, where I want to be," the Ghana international said.
"My agent is talking to the club about the renewal. I hope everything goes well."
Arsenal remain keen on signing Partey, though, and have told his representatives that if a new contract isn't agreed they're ready to pay his release clause.
