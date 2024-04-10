Arsenal agree deal for Bayern Munich star: report

Arsenal have agreed a deal for a Bayern Munich superstar – with the Champions League quarter-final between the pair hanging in the balance.

That's according to an extraordinary report in the aftermath of the Premier League leaders' pulsating 2-2 draw with the Bavarians. Despite Bayern Munich's ban on away fans going to the match last night, Thomas Tuchel's side will take a draw into the second leg at the Allianz Arena, with Arsenal ruing two costly errors in defence.

The German behemoths are in flux right now, with plenty of stars touted for an exit over the summer – and now it appears that one key man is a target for Arsenal.

Thomas Tuchel saw his side draw with Arsenal last night (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fichajes in Spain have made the bold claim that Joshua Kimmich is about to move to N5, having agreed a move in principle with Arsenal.

According to the report, Die Roten are willing to let the German international depart for just €60 million, as the Gunners eye a long-term replacement to replace the ageing Jorginho in the centre of midfield. Kimmich can also function as an inverted right-back, where he performed last night up against Gabriel Martinelli.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, however, this deal is very unlikely to have been agreed. Fabrizio Romano has claimed that contract discussions have not begun yet between the 29-year-old and his employers – making it incredibly surprising if Kimmich has already decided to move to a club that he's currently up against in Europe.

Joshua Kimmich is apparently off to Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

What feels more likely is that Kimmich is an option on Arsenal's longlist, with the likes of Amadou Onana and Martin Zubimendi linked more regularly with the Gunners.

Kimmich is worth €60 million, according to Transfermarkt.

