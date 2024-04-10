Arsenal agree deal for Bayern Munich star: report

By Mark White
published

Arsenal have reportedly secured a Bayern Munich player for the summer, ahead of the pair meeting in the Champions League quarter-final second-leg

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
(Image credit: Getty)

Arsenal have agreed a deal for a Bayern Munich superstar – with the Champions League quarter-final between the pair hanging in the balance.

That's according to an extraordinary report in the aftermath of the Premier League leaders' pulsating 2-2 draw with the Bavarians. Despite Bayern Munich's ban on away fans going to the match last night, Thomas Tuchel's side will take a draw into the second leg at the Allianz Arena, with Arsenal ruing two costly errors in defence. 

