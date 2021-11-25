Arsenal transfer news: Gunner identify the priority position they will target in January

Arsenal will prioritise signing a striker in the coming transfer window, as they look to build on their strong summer signings.

That's according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano who has confirmed the club were looking at both Lautaro Martinez and Tammy Abraham. The Gunners currently have Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette approaching the ends of their contracts.

"From what I'm told the priority for Arsenal, in (the) last days of the summer window and in January or next summer if it won't be January is a striker," Romano told The Arsenal Lounge.

"They want to sign an important striker, they know they need an important striker so the mission is to get one. They were trying for Lautaro Martinez in the summer but it was really complicated to sign him, almost impossible.

"Then they were trying for Tammy Abraham, who was another option but then he joined Roma. They always wanted this kind of striker and they are working on this.

"I expect Arsenal to sign a new striker but I don't know if they will be able to do it in January because the January transfer window is never easy."

Arsenal's top striker at the moment is captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but the Gabonese forward is 32 and winding down his career. The club are looking at a contingency plan for what to do when he inevitably slows down and have looked at a number of targets for potential January moves.

Dusan Vlahovic has been touted as one potential option for the Gunners but is likely to cost upwards of £60m. 18-year-old wonderkid Ivica Stoic has also been mentioned in a relation to a move to the Gunners.

Arsenal take on Newcastle on Saturday in the Premier League.