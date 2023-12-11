Arsenal to fight Real Madrid for 'the next Jude Bellingham': report

Arsenal are set to compete against Real Madrid for the next big wonderkid in English football.

Los Blancos aren't known for shopping in England's lower leagues – but could make an exception this time. Following their capture of Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid are keen to ensure that the next big superstar out of the Football League doesn't cost £100 million.

Now, they could go head to head with Premier League sides over one particular talent.

Real Madrid want a lower league star (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to AS in Spain, Real and Arsenal are leading the race for Caylan Vickers of Reading.

The youngster could cost as little as a million pounds, too, with the League One side struggling financially. Vickers has caught the eye of several big sides, however, and is tipped for big things in the future.

Arsenal are well-known for their integration of youth talents in their first team under Arteta and were linked with a move for the Royals attacker last month. The likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba have all been thrown into big roles at a young age.

Vickers is currently 18 years old. Any move from either north London or Madrid could result in him going on loan before being included in any first-team picture.

Caylan Vickers played Arsenal in the EFL Trophy this season (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Despite his young age, Vickers has already played nine times in the league for Reading.

He made his first-team debut for the Berkshire outfit in an August loss to Peterborough United, shortly after signing his first professional contract.

