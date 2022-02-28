Arsenal report: Mikel Arteta "would love" James Ward-Prowse as shock Granit Xhaka replacement

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is targetting a new midfielder, according to reports, with James Ward-Prowse touted as one potential option for the role.

Southampton star Ward-Prowse is a one-club man who has risen through the ranks to skipper his side – but drew attention from the likes of Newcastle United in the recent transfer window. Now, Arsenal may well look to the set-piece specialist to bulk out their squad.

The Gunners have been linked with a number of midfielders in recent weeks, such as Fabian Ruiz and Ruben Neves. With Mohamed Elneny leaving in the summer on a free transfer and the centre of the park looking light for Arteta's side, there is expected to be at least one midfield arrival in the next transfer window.

Kevin Phillips, formerly of St Mary's, reckons that Ward-Prowse is the perfect option for the north Londoners, too.

“Technically he is a very, very good player and he’s a dead-ball specialist," the former striker purred. "He’s the sort of player Arteta would love in his squad I imagine."

With Arsenal playing with more of a 4-3-3 shape in recent weeks, Granit Xhaka has been more advanced as a midfielder, seeing Kieran Tierney tuck in more and Gabriel Martinelli function more as a touchline winger.

A new midfielder might well be the order of the day, with a volume passer linked with the left-central midfield spot in Arteta's line-up.

While Ward-Prowse would offer superb passing between the lines – and an obvious dead-ball threat – the 27-year-old could also play at right-back. Southampton, meanwhile, would be loathed to lose their talismanic captain.

Ward-Prowse is valued at £28m by Transfermarkt.

