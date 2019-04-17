Arsenal turn attention to €35m Ivory Coast centre-back
Arsenal are interested in signing Jean-Philippe Gbamin from Mainz, according to reports in Germany.
According to Bild, Arsenal are one of several clubs interested in the €35m-rated Ivory Coast international.
Signed from Lens in 2016, Gbamin is now a regular starter at Mainz and has played 25 times in the Bundeliga so far this season.
His solid performances have reportedly attracted decent interest from English clubs - most notably Arsenal.
Unai Emery is keen to improve the Gunners' defence and the club have also been linked to Samuel Umtiti of Barcelona.
The 23-year-old Gbamin, however, could be a much cheaper and more realistic long-term fix for Arsenal, who work within a strict budget.
READ MORE...
Arsenal lead Manchester United in chase for centre-back – report
Ranked! The 50 best players in the Premier League this season
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.