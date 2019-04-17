Arsenal turn attention to €35m Ivory Coast centre-back

According to Bild, Arsenal are one of several clubs interested in the €35m-rated Ivory Coast international.

Signed from Lens in 2016, Gbamin is now a regular starter at Mainz and has played 25 times in the Bundeliga so far this season.

His solid performances have reportedly attracted decent interest from English clubs - most notably Arsenal.

Unai Emery is keen to improve the Gunners' defence and the club have also been linked to Samuel Umtiti of Barcelona.

The 23-year-old Gbamin, however, could be a much cheaper and more realistic long-term fix for Arsenal, who work within a strict budget.

