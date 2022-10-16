Arsenal Twitter account makes subtle Drake reference after Leeds United win

By Mark White
published

Arsenal managed to hold on for a 1-0 win against Leeds United – and the official Twitter account managed to drop a Drake reference in

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal looks on during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Arsenal FC at Elland Road on October 16, 2022 in Leeds, England
(Image credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Drake have something in common this weekend, after the Gunners' 1-0 win away at Leeds United.

The Gunners are no.1 in the Premier League, having won nine of the last 10 fixtures. Drake, meanwhile, is celebrating 50 billion streams on Spotify recently – and actually put a bet on the Gunners to get a result, in conjunction with Barcelona winning El Clasico.

The Canadian rapper's OVO logo was emblazoned on the Barça shirts – which are usually sponsored by Spotify – in celebration. 

Arsenal reference Drake after win

After the game, Arsenal tweeted "We held on – now we're going home".

This was in reference to the Drake song, Hold On, We're Going Home (opens in new tab), released in 2013. 

Drake's bet on the Gunners match may well have come off but given that he also gambled on a Barcelona win, he may not be getting his £2.5 million payout. Barça went 2-0 down against Real Madrid early on in the first half and struggled to get back on terms in the second 45. 

A few years ago, Drake posed with then-captain of Arsenal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (opens in new tab) and a shirt. 

