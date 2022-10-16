Drake needs Arsenal and Barcelona to win for multi-million dollar bet

Drake needs Arsenal and Barcelona both to do him a favour this weekend.

The Canadian rapper has made an incrediblte CA$833,333.85 bet – that's £537,000 or $600,000 – on Barcelona winning El Clasico against Real Madrid and Arsenal beating Leeds United in the Premier League. If both results go his way, he'll rake in over £2.5 million.

We've heard of some big accumulators but the star, who famously dons football tops in spare time, is celebrating record Spotify streams.

Drake, his bet and why Arsenal and Barcelona could help him out

Drake revealed the bet on Instagram, which is slightly more money than most of us put on the football at the weekend.

The musician had a bad start to his bet, however, with the Leeds vs Arsenal game being delayed due to a technical error with the referee's equipment.

Drake has reason to celebrate this weekend, mind. He's the first artist to surpass 50 million streams on Spotify – who sponsor Barça.

This weekend in the Clasico, the Blaugrana shirts will be adorned with Drake's OVO logo to celebrate the face.