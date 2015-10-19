Arsenal under 'enormous pressure' - Muller

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller says Arsenal should consider themselves under "enormous pressure" ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsene Wenger's side are bottom of Group F after shock defeats to Dinamo Zagreb and Olympiacos and must aim for a positive result against the 2013 European champions to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds alive.

Muller says the pressure is firmly on the home side after Bayern won their opening two games but denied any suggestion that the Bundesliga leaders can expect a comfortable win.

"Arsenal are under enormous pressure ahead of the game but you can't talk about a clear favourite. It's certainly a game I'm looking forward to," he said.

"We won the last two games here, and I scored in both games. Tomorrow I will go on the pitch and remember good memories of playing here. We're all excited, but it'll be no walk in the park!

"Both teams play an attacking game. In the end I hope it's a good game, but a better one for us."

Midfielder Xabi Alonso expressed shock at Arsenal's Champions League form and described "great respect" for manager Arsene Wenger.

"Of course we're a bit surprised, but even though they have zero points, they're still a good team. We're well prepared," said the former Real Madrid man.

"Winning the Champions League is one of our big aims, but [the final in] Milan is still far away and we have to take it step by step.

"Wenger is very important for the club, he's been an important footballing personality. I have great respect for him."

Wenger has already stressed his side will hold no fear of Robert Lewandowski, despite the Poland international having scored 22 goals in just 16 games so far this season in a remarkable run of personal form.

While he has praised his efforts in front of goal, Alonso says he values Lewandowksi's defensive work for Pep Guardiola's side just as highly.

"He's in incredible form, he's a great team player who also helps out at the back. That's important for a midfielder. He's certainly one of our key players," he said.