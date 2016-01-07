Arsenal v Sunderland: Chambers sets sights on third straight Wembley win

Calum Chambers has his sights set on helping Arsenal win the FA Cup for the third season in a row ahead of Saturday's third-round clash with Sunderland.

The London club have prevailed in the last two finals, beating Hull City in extra time in 2014 before easing to a 4-0 win over Aston Villa in the 2015 showpiece.

Only two clubs – Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers – have won the FA Cup three times in row, the latter achieving the feat back in 1886.

And Chambers, who joined in July 2014, told Arsenal Player: "I think for every Englishman it is a very memorable cup. It gives that edge to it so you want to win it even more.

"It would be an amazing achievement [to win it for the third time in a row] and I'm sure everyone will be everything to get there.

"I wouldn't say we are discussing it, but we are thinking about it. Anything in the cup can happen, it is not always straightforward.

"You have to have both short range and long-range goals. A long-range goal would be to break records, win trophies and do well, so I think everyone strives for that."

Alexis Sanchez remains out of action for Arsenal – who overcame the Black Cats 3-1 in December – with a hamstring issue, while Tomas Rosicky (knee) and Santiago Cazorla (knee) are also unavailable.

Midfielder Mikel Arteta is back, but Jack Wilshere (fibula) and Danny Welbeck and Francis Coquelin (both knee) are still on the sidelines.

For Sunderland Younes Kaboul (hamstring), Sebastian Larsson (knee) and Adam Matthews (ankle) are out and Jack Rodwell (hamstring) is unlikely to feature.

Sunderland, who sit second bottom of the Premier League four points adrift of safety, face Swansea City and Tottenham in the Premier League on the back of this weekend's clash.

And manager Sam Allardyce has been forced to make minor adjustments to his squad as a result of the fixture pile-up.

"It's a tough draw in a very tough week. Three away games in less than seven days, that makes life extremely difficult for us," Allardyce said.

"I've moved the squad around, playing one youngster, a couple of youngsters on the bench, rested a couple of players who have had niggly injuries to get ready for Swansea and then Tottenham.

"Hopefully we can manage the situation to get some positive results."