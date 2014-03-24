Arsenal win Gibbs, Chamberlain appeals

After Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain handballed a shot in the area that appeared to be going wide regardless, referee Andre Marriner accidently brandished a red card to team-mate Kieran Gibbs, despite protestations from players on both sides.

Gibb's dismissal has been overturned by the Football Association and passed to Oxlade-Chamberlain, with Arsenal's subsequent claim of wrongful dismissal against the latter upheld.

It means that neither Gibbs nor Oxlade-Chamberlain will serve any ban or punishment following the incident in Arsenal's Premier League defeat at Stamford Bridge.

A statement on the FA's official website read: "An Independent Regulatory Commission today heard two claims from Arsenal, one of mistaken identity and the other of wrongful dismissal, both in relation to Saturday’s game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

"The Commission ruled that the dismissal of Kieran Gibbs was a case of mistaken identity and transferred this to his team-mate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

"Subsequent to deciding this matter, the Commission then considered Arsenal’s claim for wrongful dismissal in relation to Oxlade-Chamberlain.

"This claim was upheld meaning Oxlade-Chamberlain will not serve any suspension with the standard punishment withdrawn with immediate effect."