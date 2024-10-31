Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri makes history following Preston screamer

Arsenal starlet Ethan Nwaneri continually proves the excitement surrounding his lofty potential is well placed with jaw-dropping performances for the senior team over recent weeks.

The 17-year-old has enjoyed an upturn in appearances thanks to Arsenal's progression in the League Cup, starting against both Bolton and Preston in each of the Gunners' first two rounds of the competition so far.

Nwaneri, who ranked at no.12 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season, first made history in 2022, becoming the youngest-ever Premier League player when he took to the field against Brentford aged just 15 years and 181 days, and has spent the following years on the periphery of the first team before eventually making his mark this season.

Ethan Nwaneri makes Arsenal history

Ethan Nwaneri applauds the Arsenal fans after his debut against Brentford in September 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The midfielder has impressed with his new-found importance in the side, dazzling defences with his maturity and creative ability helping Arsenal to two comprehensive victories in his opening two starts of the season.

Expected to grow into the long-term successor of Martin Odegaard, Nwaneri made the most of his first start for the club against Bolton, scoring twice in a 5-1 win at the Emirates in September.

Nwaneri was once again making history in Wednesday night's win over Preston, helping Arenal into the quarter-finals of the League Cup for the first time since the 2021/22 season.

Arteta has started putting faith in the youngster (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Shortly after the half-hour mark, the English youngster picked the ball up on the right before cutting inside and rifling a thunderous effort into the top corner to put the Gunners 2-0 up and effectively end the tie before half-time.

This goal, paired with his brace against Bolton, meant that Nwaneri became the youngest-ever Arsenal player to score in each of his first two starts for the club.

Mikel Arteta was full of praise for the 17-year-old after the game, telling reporters: “He did it yesterday in training too, so we’re getting used to that.

“He’s a big talent, he’s got the right attitude, he’s got the right players and context around him and we need to make sure that we put brick by brick in the right tempo, in the right order, but we have some player there."

The youngster is yet to make a Premier League start for the Gunners, although Martin Odegaard's extended absence paired with an increasingly intense schedule could soon for Arteta's hand.

Arsenal face Newcastle away from home this Saturday, when Premier League action returns, following a midweek League Cup victory against Championship side Preston.