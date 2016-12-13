Arsenal's incredible Tuesday streak ended at Everton
Having been unbeaten in 17 Tuesday Premier League fixtures, Arsenal were finally beaten by Everton at Goodison Park.
Everton's 2-1 win over Arsenal at Goodison Park ended the visitors' incredible run of more than 10 years without losing on a Tuesday in the Premier League.
Ronald Koeman's side came from behind to beat the title hopefuls as Alexis Sanchez's deflected opener was cancelled out by Seamus Coleman, before Ashley Williams' late winner.
That goal brought to an end Arsenal's 17-match league unbeaten streak on Tuesdays, having won 10 games and drawn seven since losing at Everton's Merseyside rivals Liverpool in February 2006.
This result also represented just a second Everton victory in their last 19 league meetings with Arsene Wenger's men.
17 - Arsenal haven’t lost on a Tuesday in the Premier League since February 2006 v Liverpool (W10 D7). Ruby.December 13, 2016
