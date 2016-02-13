Arsenal's season a 'disaster' without Premier League title - Ranieri

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has piled the pressure on Arsenal to get a result when his side travel to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Leicester sit five points ahead of third-placed Arsenal heading into the clash, and Ranieri said it would be a "disaster" if Arsenal do not win the title given the history and expectation surrounding the Londoners.

While Leicester tops the Premier League table, Ranieri insists the pressure is on Arsenal instead.

"Maybe it is the key match for him, not for us," the Italian manager said.

"The pressure is on the other teams. Arsenal have big pressure because Arsene spends a lot of money every year.

"We don't have pressure because we did our job. Our goal is OK - anything more is fantastic.

"People want to put pressure on us because at the beginning they said: 'OK Leicester sooner or later will drop go down'.

"But now some people are thinking Leicester can win. It is important to put pressure on them because they spend a lot of money and if they don't win it is a disaster.

"But there is no pressure on us, there was pressure on us at the beginning to start well and to carry on and maintain our performance."

He added: "Now we are safe, why we have pressure, if you put the ball in my area, tell me why I must feel pressure?

"We are close to continuing to dream with our fans and want to continue to dream - nobody wake us up please."