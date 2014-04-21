Arsenal's Vermaelen in demand, says agent

The 28-year-old has found first-team football hard to come by this season, with manager Arsene Wenger preferring to partner Per Mertesacker with Laurent Koscielny at the heart of the London club's defence.

The Belgium international has made just seven Premier League starts this season, leading to regular speculation about his future.

And Vermaelen's agent, Alex Kroes, says there are several clubs eager to secure his client's services.

"Yes, Napoli have been on the player and have stepped forward, but other clubs have also shown their interest and not just Italian clubs," Kroes told calciomercato.

"At the moment we are not thinking about it. There's a World Cup to be played and we will postpone any discussions until afterwards.

"You cannot say, though, that the player is close to a transfer to Napoli.

"I repeat… wait until after the World Cup, where Vermaelen is going to do his best, then we will consider any kind of offer regarding his future."