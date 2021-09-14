Arsene Wenger gives verdict on Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal team

Arsene Wenger says he sees “potential” in Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal despite a tough start to the season.

The Gunners beat Norwich 1-0 on Saturday but they remain 16th in the Premier League table with three defeats in their first four games.

Arsenal will not be involved in the Champions League, Europa League or Europa Conference League when those competitions get under way this week.

In fact, this will be the club’s first campaign outside Europe since 1994/95 following an eighth-place finish last term.

Arteta did win the FA Cup in his first half-season in charge at the Emirates Stadium, but progress has stalled since then.

Nevertheless, Wenger believes his former club are moving in the right direction under a man to whom he handed the Arsenal captaincy in 2014.

"First of all, honestly I like to usually say what I think, I believe in this situation I’m an Arsenal fan,” he told beIN SPORTS .

"After that, of course, when I talk about Arsenal it’s a sensitive subject and at the moment the timing is maybe not the best to talk.

"I must say I find the squad full of quality. I’m not pessimistic because I feel they had two difficult games out of the first three – Chelsea on a high at home and of course after they go to Manchester City. Of course, you go to Man City and you can say it’s predictable that you could drop points.

"The bad result we made was in the first game against Brentford. After that it puts you straight away on the back foot.

"I wish them to recover and I think they will. The potential is there so I hope they come back."

Arteta’s side travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley this weekend, before a League Cup tie against AFC Wimbledon next Wednesday.

