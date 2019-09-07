Arsene Wenger likens Mo Salah's consistency to Messi – but highlights a flaw
Ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is similar to Lionel Messi, but lacks a certain aspect of his game.
Wenger, speaking to beIN SPORTS, revealed how the Egyptian is so close, yet so far from one of football's all-time greats.
#Wenger: "He has similarities with #Messi." @MoSalah's compared to one of the greatest footballers of all time by Le Professor.
“He has similarities to Messi, after he finds the consistency of Messi," Wenger said.
"I find him as a good finisher, but Messi has the complete thing and gives the final ball as well. Salah is a bit obsessed by finishing."
Despite highlighting Salah's flaw, Le Professeur insisted that he is a big fan and declared simply: "I like him very much."
