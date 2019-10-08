Arsene Wenger praises Unai Emery’s style of football – but says he can’t judge how well he’s doing at Arsenal

Arsene Wenger has given his backing to Unai Emery despite uncertainty over the Spaniard’s future as Arsenal manager.

A break clause in Emery’s contract means the north London side will be able to dismiss him at the end of this season if they no longer feel he is the right man for the job.

Emery was unable to secure a fourth-place finish for Arsenal last term, while his side were comfortably beaten by Chelsea in the Europa League final.

The Gunners currently sit third in the Premier League table, but some supporters have cast doubts on Emery’s tactics this term.

But Wenger, whose 22-year tenure as Arsenal boss ended in 2018, has praised his successor’s style of play.

“I’m not here to judge coaches. I am a supporter of Arsenal Football Club so I just support [Emery] and hope that he can win games and plays a type of game that I like,” he said.

“I think a club like Arsenal is a huge responsibility and one of those responsibilities is to play attractive football. After that, I think the most important thing is to support the team, the club and win games.”

Wenger also defended Nicolas Pepe, who has made a quiet start to life at the Emirates Stadium following his £72m move from Lille this summer.

“I like the player and I thought it was a good decision [to buy him],” he added. “He's not yet completely adapted and you have to give him some time. He looks a little bit to be playing not with the freedom he did in France at the moment.

“I see some characteristics of his game, especially off the ball, that don't happen at the moment. On the other hand, I must say we have good young players who can play on the flanks, [and] that he will have a fight to keep his position.”

Arsenal will face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane when the Premier League returns after the international break.

