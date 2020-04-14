Arsene Wenger's 300-page autobiography to go on sale in October

Arsene Wenger's highly-awaited autobiography, My Life In Red & White is to be released in mid-October, according to reports.

The Frenchman took charge of Arsenal for 26 years, managing the club until 2018 when he stepped down from his position at the Emirates Stadium. Wenger, who originally stated he hadn't retired from management completely, is now working for FIFA.

Wenger signed with publishers Weidenfeld and Nicolson for his first-ever autobiography, which Arsenal fans are hoping will spill secrets of his time at the club.

Alan Samson, Chairman & Publisher, Weidenfeld & Nicolson said: "Arsene Wenger is the man who changed the entire face of football in this country. He is a revolutionary manager whose influence, not only at Arsenal for an amazing 22 years but also on the national game, has been profound."

"He altered the habits of players yet far more significantly he opened our eyes and broadened our minds. For more than two decades he brought to the Premier League as much vivid colour and excitement as anyone could, exemplified by the silk and steel of his immortal ‘Invincibles’."

Wenger departed Arsenal after a disappointing final campaign in which the club failed to qualify for the Champions League for the second successive season. The Frenchman's successor, Unai Emery, has since been sacked by the Gunners, with Wenger's former captain Mikel Arteta now in charge at the Emirates.

Fans may have learned more about the book this month, as Wenger had been set to take part in the talk, 'An Audience with Arsène Wenger OBE and David Dein MBE' at The London Palladium, this month. This has been postponed until November though, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

