Arteta: Arsenal harbour high ambitions for next season

Arsenal captain Mikel Arteta is tipping big things for the north London club in the 2015-16 season.

With Arsene Wenger's men approaching Saturday's FA Cup final against Aston Villa, Arteta said there were many reasons to believe Arsenal can penetrate the Premier League's top two for the first time since the 2004-05 season.

The former Everton midfielder said they are not merely aiming to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, as they have done via third- and fourth-place finishes in their past 10 seasons.

"I think the club is in a different position," Arteta said.

"We qualified directly for the Champions League but you can sense a different atmosphere around the club.

"The ambition is going to be different for next season.

"I think the base for the squad, the quality we have is better than we had last year.

"I think the squad is in a really strong position as well to push.

"Financially we're in a good position as well. So I think it's the right moment.

"We have all the elements to move forward and be challenging and I think we need to be demanding because we have the ability to go ahead and set bigger targets."

Arteta has not featured for Arsenal since November, but is fit again after overcoming an ankle injury and could appear at Wembley.