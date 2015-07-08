Arteta extends Arsenal contract

Arsenal captain Mikel Arteta has extended his contract by an extra year until June 2016.

The Spanish midfielder moved to Arsenal from Everton in 2011 and was appointed skipper 12 months ago after Thomas Vermaelen's departure to Barcelona.

Arteta made just seven Premier League appearances last season, however, as a long-term calf injury laid him low for much of the campaign.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes the 33-year-old still has plenty to offer, though, and hopes to have Arteta back running things from the middle of the park in 2015-16.

"He will stay with us for one more year because he has extended his contract," Wenger told Arsenal's official website.

"He's one of the leaders in the club because he's the captain of the team. I expect him to contribute much more than last season but he also faces a battle.

"With the number of games we have ahead, we could use his experience, his desire and his quality as it will be vital for next season."